In pictures: Violence erupts amid disputed Catalonia independence referendum

Catalonia’s government spokesman said 337 people had been injured.

Rubber bullets have been fired at protesters as Catalonia’s independence referendum descended into chaos.

A girls grimaces as Spanish National Police push away Pro-referendum supporters
(Emilio Morenatti/AP)

A protester falls on the ground after being hit in the face by a rubber bullet
(Manu Brabo/AP)
Civil guards clear people away
(Francisco Seco/AP)
A woman cries after civil guards dragged people away
(Francisco Seco/AP)
A man is grabbed by civil guards in Sant Julia de Ramis
(Francisco Seco/AP)
People cry after casting their ballots
(Bob Edme/AP)

An injured man is taken into an ambulance
(Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Spanish National Police officers drags a man trying to block a police van
(Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Spanish National Police drags away a man lying on the street
(Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Civil guards escort a woman
(Francisco Seco/AP)

A man shows a bruise on his back allegedly caused by Spanish riot police
(Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The Spanish government ordered police to stop the voting process, which got under way earlier, saying it is illegal.

A woman casts her vote
(Francisco Seco/AP)
A woman prepares to cast her vote
(Francisco Seco/AP)
A woman casts her vote
(Francisco Seco/AP)
Voters wait to cast their ballots
(Manu Fernandez/AP)
Voters crowd the room at a polling station
(Bob Edme/AP)

Clashes broke out less than an hour after polls opened.

Spanish riot police removes fences thrown by people to them
(Felipe Dana/AP)
Spanish riot police swings a club against would-be voters
(Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Spanish riot police shoots rubber bullets
(Emilio Morenatti/AP)
A woman is taken away on a stretcher
(Francisco Seco/AP)
Spanish National Police tries to dislodge pro-referendum supporters
(Manu Fernandez/AP)
People confront Spanish riot police
(Felipe Dana/AP)
Spanish National Police face pro-referendum supporters
(Manu Fernandez/AP)
People confront Spanish riot police
(Felipe Dana/AP)
People confront Spanish riot police
(Felipe Dana/AP)
Spanish National Police clash with protesters
(Manu Fernandez/AP)
Spanish National Police clash with protesters
(Manu Fernandez/AP)
People protest in a stand off with civil guards
(Francisco Seco/AP)

Tension has been on the rise since the vote was called in early September, crystalising years of defiance by separatists in the affluent region, which contributes a fifth of Spain’s economy.

People try to offer flowers to a civil guard
(Francisco Seco/AP)
