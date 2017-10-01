Catalan separatists claim poll win despite ‘savage’ police crackdown

Catalonia’s defiant bid to hold a referendum on independence from Spain degenerated into ugly scenes of mayhem on Sunday, with more than 800 people injured as riot police attacked peaceful protesters and unarmed civilians gathered for a vote the government had banned as unconstitutional.

Thirty-three officers were also injured.

Hundreds of police armed with truncheons and rubber bullets were sent in from other regions to confiscate ballots and stop the voting, and amateur video showed some officers dragging people out of polling stations by the hair, throwing some down stairs, kicking them and pushing them to the ground.

A protester lies on the ground after being hit by a rubber bullet shot by Spanish National Police near the Ramon Llull school (Manu Brabo/AP)

Anguished, frightened screams could be heard.

“What the police are doing is simply savage,” said Jordi Turull, spokesman for the Catalan regional government, which backs independence.

“It’s an international scandal.”

A Spanish riot police officer shoots a rubber bullet at people trying to reach a voting site (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

He said Spain has become “the shame of Europe” with its iron-fist tactics.

Police were acting on a judge’s orders to stop the referendum, which the Spanish government had declared illegal, and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said going forward with the vote only served to sow divisions.

In a televised address after the majority of polls closed on Sunday, he thanked the Spanish police, saying they had acted with “firmness and serenity”, comments sure to anger Catalonians.

“If people insist in disregarding the law and doing something that has been consistently declared illegal and unconstitutional, law enforcement officers need to uphold the law,” Mr Dastis said.

Speaking in Barcelona after polls closed, Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont said Catalonia had “won the right to become an independent state”.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont casts his ballot in Cornella de Terri (AP)

“Today the Spanish state wrote another shameful page in its history with Catalonia,” he said, adding that he would appeal to the European Union to look into alleged human rights violations during Sunday’s vote.

By day’s end, Catalan’s health services said 844 people had been treated in hospitals for injuries, including two in serious condition and another person who was being treated for an eye injury that fit the profile of having been hit by a rubber bullet.

No one knows precisely what will happen if Catalan officials use the vote, chaotic as it was, as a basis for declaring the north-eastern region independent, a provocative move that would threaten Spain with the possible loss of one of its most prosperous regions, including the popular coastal city of Barcelona, the regional capital.

People cry after casting their ballots in Barcelona (Bob Edme/AP)

It was also unclear how many of the region’s 5.3 million eligible voters were able to cast ballots, how their votes would be counted and how many votes had been confiscated by police.

Catalans favouring a break with Spain have long wanted more than the limited autonomy they now enjoy, arguing that they contribute far more than they receive from the central government, which controls key areas including taxes and infrastructure.

At the Pau Claris School in Barcelona, amateur footage filmed by one voter showed police roughing up unarmed people standing in their way.

Spanish riot police swings a club against would-be voters near a school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Amateur video from other locations showed similar tactics, with people seen being hit, kicked and thrown around by police, including elderly people with their dogs, young girls and regular citizens of all stripes.

Many tried to shield themselves from being smacked on the head.

There were also some signs of provocation by activists. In footage released by the Spanish Interior Ministry, some protesters were seen throwing objects and metal barriers at riot police.

Encapuchados lanzan objetos a la @policia en Barcelona. Los agentes se retiran tras haber cumplido la orden judicial#EstamosporTI pic.twitter.com/7iswuhRNpS — Ministerio Interior (@interiorgob) October 1, 2017

Tensions were running so high that Barcelona played a match against Las Palmas without fans after the team announced the match would be played behind closed doors shortly before kick-off, with thousands of football fans already outside the stadium.

Barcelona wanted to postpone the game but said the Spanish league refused the request.

Clashes broke out less than an hour after polls opened, and not long before Mr Puigdemont was expected to turn up to vote at a sports centre.

Polling station workers reacted peacefully and broke out into songs and chants challenging the officers’ presence.

Mr Puigdemont was forced to vote in Cornella de Terri, near the northern city of Girona, his spokesman said.