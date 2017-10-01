Barcelona closes ground to spectators for home match amid political strife

Barcelona’s Spanish league game against Las Palmas went ahead without fans at the Camp Nou Stadium amid the controversial referendum on Catalonia’s independence on Sunday.

Barcelona made the closed-doors announcement with less than a half hour to kick-off, with thousands of fans already waiting outside the stadium.

Barcelona wanted the game to be postponed, but said the Spanish league refused to accept its request.

“We tried to suspend the game all day long but it wasn’t possible,” Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said.

“We could lose points if we didn’t play, so we decided to play behind closed doors as a way to show the entire world that we were not pleased with what happened.”

The scoreboard today at Camp Nou #BarçaLasPalmas pic.twitter.com/F76xwyU3AK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 1, 2017

Mr Bartomeu said police had guaranteed the safety of fans and everyone else involved in the match.

More than 300 people were injured on Sunday as Spanish authorities tried to stop the independence vote that the central government said was unconstitutional.

Barcelona had openly backed the referendum and criticised the Spanish government for trying to impede the vote.