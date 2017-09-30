Menu

25 football fans hurt as Amiens stadium barrier collapses

World News | Published: | Last Updated:

The match was immediately halted as supporters tumbled onto the pitch.

At least 25 football fans have been injured, four seriously, after a barrier collapsed during Amiens’ match against Lille.

The fence behind the goal broke under the pressure as Fode Ballo-Toure celebrated his strike, and fans spilled onto the pitch.

Medics tend to wounded Lille’ supporters following the fall of a barrier during the game between Amiens and Lille (AP)

Four supporters were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Local official Philippe De Mester said the four seriously injured people were not in a life-threatening condition.

He told the LCI channel that the stadium was being refurbished, but insisted the painting and roofing work had nothing to do with the collapse.

