COMMENT: A lesson from my son (aged four)

I NEVER thought this would happen so soon. I mean, he’s only four.

The boy is in full-on learning mode at school now, soaking everything up like a little non-stop talking sponge.

And when I came home one day last month, he was keen to talk to me about ‘digraphs’.

Ah bless. ‘I don’t think that’s a word. I think you mean diagrams,’ I said. ‘No, digraph,’ he insisted. This went on for a while, so I went to get a pen and a paper and drew him a diagram.

I put it in front of him and waited for his face to indicate that the penny had dropped. ‘NO, A DIGRAPH,’ he shouted and ran off into his room on the brink of tears.

Later in the evening I decided to Google ‘digraph’, just to see what a search engine would make of such a silly made-up word.

‘A digraph is a pair of letters used together to represent a single sound, such as sh or ck,’ was the answer. Pages and pages all about digraphs. Apparently children learn about these at school when they are being taught to read.

‘Oh God, these things actually exist,’ I said out loud.

This moment of shame was made all the worse when I looked down on the coffee table and realised that I had drawn the boy a pie chart instead of an actual diagram. I’d not only told him he was wrong, but I’d drawn something completely irrelevant to make my point.

I expected him to start out-smarting me with words I don’t know in about 16 years when he returns from uni during a holiday.

Him: ‘Hey, dad. Shall we absquatulate?’

Me: ‘SHUT UP!’

But not now, at the age of four. It was a defining moment in his little life, as it was the first time he knew something that I didn’t.

And this has created a problem, as he can now say absolutely anything and I assume it is a real word.

Take ‘lello’ for example. He is an amazingly articulate boy, but for some reason he’s never managed to properly pronounce ‘yellow’. But I actually Googled ‘lello’ the other day, just to make sure it wasn’t an actual colour. It isn’t. All I found reference to was a 73-year-old Portuguese politician called Jose Lello. And I’m pretty sure European politics isn’t on his reception class’ curriculum. Interesting to note, though, that he has a digraph in his surname.