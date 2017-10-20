COMMENT: Branching out on the Avenue

THE Great Storm of 1987 wreaked havoc over the 15th and 16th of October. Jersey was badly hit along with parts of the UK, Normandy and Brittany. One quarter of Brittany’s forests were destroyed and UK insurers faced a massive bill of £2 billion. Thirty years on and there are suggestions that we should commemorate the event with the planting of trees along Victoria Avenue.

While tree planting is always to be encouraged, most trees would not thrive in the salty and windy environment of St Aubin’s Bay. Stone pines might be hardy enough to survive but the prevailing south-westerly gusts are likely to leave the trees battered and windswept.

There are, however, more fundamental problems. The Treasury Minister, not renowned for his environmental credentials, has included a section on climate change in his recently published 2018 Budget statement. He notes that work is needed to make sure our coastline is resilient to the possible impact of coastal flooding and that new climate predictions are due next year.

Some climate change is now inevitable and this will see increases in both sea level and the frequency of severe weather events.

A more imaginative solution to both help protect St Aubin’s Bay and provide extra high-quality tourism and leisure space could easily be envisaged. Cyclists, walkers and a tourist train currently jostle with each other for space on the Victoria Avenue promenade and don’t mix well together. Each activity should be given its own dedicated space, if only there were room to do so.

This could be achieved by rebuilding the sea wall across the whole length of the Bay and adding a broad strip of reclaimed land behind it. Le Petit Train could then become a proper light railway. New trees and shrubs suitable for a maritime climate could then be planted all along the existing promenade.

The new boardwalk would cater for pedestrian traffic, cyclists and skaters separately. The fitness trim trail could be extended and there would also be space for a wider variety of cafés and commercial beach outlets.

Finally, the increased space could include a sculpture trail. Good individual examples of public art include the Freedom Tree at St Helier Waterfront and the ‘rope pull’ in St Aubin, and many more could be provided along the bay.

Perhaps the call for stone pine trees could then be recast as trees in stone and bronze.