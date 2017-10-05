COMMENT: As the kids would say: ‘epic fail...’

THE Horror Car Thet Came From the Sea. Hev you seen it yet? Nah thet’s a movie ah’d pay to see, when they farnally get rahnd to stickin’ a cinema up on the Farve Marl Road.

Ah cen already yer the trailer nah: ‘Just when you thought it was safe to tek a stroll on a Sunday…from the dah-rector thet brought you Alrart Mon Sharia? and Atteck of the Killer Headscarves. One arland. One car. Some sods with coloured skin.’

‘But they hed suitcases ’n everything,’ says Jean, once we’d tekkin a pause from pullin’ one leg before movin’ on to the other. ‘You cen see whar whoever reported ’em to the police was worried. People with coloured skin and luggage. Just don’t seem rart, does it? They’re usually pictured clinging to upturned larf-rafts or hengin’ off the beck of lorries on the news.’

‘They were over fer the ruddy marathon, you daft twit,’ ah says. ‘They probably hed robes ’n burkas ’n’ stuff to change beck into after their run.’

‘Who you callin’ a twit?’ says Jean, raisin’ ’is rolled up copy of the Mail as if he were abaht to swat me rahnd the noggin. ‘You should just be grateful thet you got people lark me ready to defend this arland from the invadin’ hordes!’

‘Maybe they weren’t really doin’ the marathon at all,’ says Jean’s warf. ‘Maybe they was just doin’ a runnin’ reccy of the place. Could be a whole fleet of horror cars just waitin’ under the waves at Le Braye ready to surface when the signal’s given.’

‘What signal’s thet?’ ah laughed. ‘Thet we’re a bunch of ruddy eejits? Up you come, shegs – ah think thet one’s been given!’

‘You cen laugh Hedley,’ she says. ‘Mah mate Cheryl says she swears she saw somethin’ brahn lurkin’ under a blenket of sea lettuce aht in St Aubin’s Bay the other day. Ah wouldn’t be surprahsed if we’re all bein’ forced to eat halal at the Old Court-Ass bah Christmas.’

‘They was ruddy Kenyan!’ ah says. ‘Kenya’s a Christian country, eh?’

‘Kenyan or not they hed no business bein’ on our beach with suitcases,’ says Jean. ‘Comin’ over yer and scarin’ us half to death, leavin’ trecks in our sand…no, the sooner they jog off ’ome the better.’

‘Boo!’ yells Miguel, jumpin’ aht from beharnd a table with a bar-towel over ’is head and promptly sendin’ Jean and ’is warf scurryin’ fer the door. Ruddy hell, shegs. This place, eh?