Tourism cannot be overlooked

International Air Display 2021 at Jersey Airport.Red Arrows..Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31663068)

SO, RIP our Air Display that used to attract thousands of tourists to the Island, from all over the world, bringing in well-needed bucks.

Hats off to Deputy Mike Higgins for all his hard work over the years, to see it transformed from the Battle of Britain to the Jersey International Air Display.

Now he is stepping down, I fear for the future as the States continues to underfund tourism. Did you know our tourism department has been relegated to a small desk in the bus station?

Furthermore, apart from a handful, many big businesses enjoy the display day with corporate marquees etc, but few put their hands in their pockets.

The weather wasn’t perfect, but suddenly a hole appeared in the sky to enable the wonderful Red Arrows to do a full show. It felt like a swan song.

While we waited for the weather to become more clement, my son, who had an app showing air traffic, noted the Typhoon had taken off from Bournemouth and, within minutes, we were thrilled by its amazing display.

Before we know it the Battle of Flowers, Air Display, Jersey Royals et al will have completely disappeared and even if tourists wish to holiday here there would be no beds – besides maybe at Premier Inn.