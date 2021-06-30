Why not make Westmount Road one-way?

If Westmount Road was made one-way you would not lose the parking at the People’s Park or have to move the bowls club. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31137871)

IS the proposed new super-highway giving access to the proposed new hospital really necessary?

What will be the overall gain against the loss of existing parking, part of the People’s Park, the bowling club and the devastation of Westmount Road etc.

While it may not be ideal, contractors do not need any alteration to Westmount Road to carry out the project.

Can someone tell me why the following scheme is not acceptable please?

It will not be ideal, but sometimes compromise has to take the place of unnecessary expense and devastation. It will inconvenience some residents, but is a price worth paying.

Westmount Road to be one-way up from Westmount Apartments. There is already a pavement for pedestrians and, being one-way, cyclists could still have a dedicated lane. Tower Road going west from Westmount Road junction to remain two-way for access to premises only. Tower Road going east to St John’s Road to remain two-way. Junction of Tower Road with St John’s Road to be right turn for access to premises and one-way down Old St John’s Road. (Heavy vehicles and buses use Queen’s Road.) All that is needed is a filter in turn or traffic lights at the top of Queen’s Road and Cheapside to feed the traffic.

No matter what option is chosen there will be extra traffic and delays at peak times.

Buses can use a circular route and should 20-seater buses or similar be used they could use Old St John’s Road.