It is now time to let healthy people live their lives again

THE debate on coronavirus and how to live with it is complicated and polarising. What is certain is that the longer it goes on, the willingness of many to follow the restrictions on their liberty will decline.

‘Normal’ flu affects many every winter and results in deaths. This is a fact of life and yet we are not tested for flu and no doubt many of us have worked and socialised while having that virus.

Perhaps governments now need to accept that the vaccinated and the healthy need to be allowed to get on with their lives without mass testing and isolating, even if they have been a ‘close contact’. The coronavirus remains an illness which will not have serious consequences for the vast majority, whereas the ongoing toll on all our mental health is worsening.