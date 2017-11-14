Separating Church and State can be a minefield

‘SOON be Christmas,’ I quipped at the end of last month’s Letter from you know where, that being my year-round mantra whenever I need a wry pick-me-up.

Yes, you may remember me mentioning that Mme Masstairmann had broken her collarbone and, since you were wondering, it’s healing up nicely, thanks. In fact, I’ve now got her back cooking and doing light household chores – good physiotherapy that, eh.

It really will soon be Noël this month, though, and a relieved Vendée County Council will be dusting down its nativity scene once more, but only after winning a court battle against Libre-Pensée, the free-thinking secular group who were seeking an injunction to ban it. They argued that a law passed in 1905 rigorously separated Church and State and, by extension, religious signs and emblems in public places and spaces.

But the court of appeal has just ruled that these cribs and mangers are now essentially a cultural tradition. It’s not the season of peace and good will just yet though because Libre-Pensée is taking the case to the Cour de Cassation, which is a bit like going to the House of Lords.

Busy people these free thinkers are, too, and they did just get an injunction against Ploërmel in southern Brittany. In 2006, the town council erected a statue of John Paul II, framed by a stone arch and topped off by an imposing bronze cross, the whole monument being eight metres high.

Illegal, the Conseil d’Etat has decided. Remove it. But the mayor’s refused. The Ploërmelais like their tribute to a great man and it’s primarily a work of art, they say. So he’s now looking for a loophole, the most promising one being to sell the few square metres it stands on to some private body for a ‘euro symbolique’. Well, it wouldn’t be on public land then, you see.

Libre-Pensée also successfully blocked the new statue of Notre Dame des Granitiers, the patron saint of stone masons and quarrymen, that the locals wanted to erect on the little square in front of the village church in Brusvily, just south of Dinan.

Brittany was once big granite country but the industry’s in terminal decline now, priced out of the market by cheaper stone from China. It was only a bitter-sweet victory for the free thinkers, though, because one of the parishioners agreed to have the two-metre tall, six-ton statue installed in his front garden, just a few feet from the intended site.

It can be an absolute minefield this Church and State business. One primary schoolteacher is currently suspended for using simple Bible stories to explain things like Easter and Christmas to his class – events that are fundamental parts of their everyday lives and their cultural heritage, he says. Nor was he teaching religious education as such, either, never mind trying to convert anyone. And he’s an agnostic, too.

Even State secondary schools are very wary about how they handle religions – note the plural – in history and geography lessons. And only relatively recently has it been accepted that some knowledge of them is indispensable if students are to understand the world they live in today.

But even non-believers hereabouts must feel that Christmas has come early with the announcement that the first seven stages of next year’s Tour de France will take place here in the west from Saturday 7 July till the following Friday.

Stage one starts from the Ile de Normoutier, just off the Vendée coast and reachable by road but only at low tide, a bit like Elizabeth Castle. I’ll spare you the tales of tourists, and sometimes locals, getting swamped and worse there, though. And the slower joggers in road races can end up desperately high-stepping it through the rising ocean as they splash back to the continent.

Christmas has also come early for me personally with the arrival of my first States of Jersey pension payment. Yup! £17.21 a week it is. Mind you, I did leave The Rock in 1970 but if you look after the pennies that still adds up to nearly £900 a year, eh – should be able to afford a decent pre-Noël shopping dash to Jersey for me and La Patronne on that. Can I get a free JMT bus pass now, too?

Just a minute. Mme Masstairmann’s finished the dusting, so I think I’ll make her a cuppa, then get her on the windows. That should tone her shoulder muscles up a bit more. What say?

Kenavo!