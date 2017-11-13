Part of a wider agenda

A PREDICTABLE slew of outrage and cant from the usual suspects ensued after the publication during the last fortnight of the so-called Paradise Papers. Much of it, though, ignored the grounds for suspecting they were part of wider agenda not primarily about tax-avoidance at all, much less Jersey’s specific position as one of the Crown Dependencies.

It’s been claimed that the BBC had the revelations a full week before airing the first of two Panorama broadcasts on them, but leaked their juicier snippets to Labour Party contacts, to let Corbyn ambush May at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday 1 November.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, whose 96 ‘partners’ include the left-wing New York Times and Guardian, refuses to share, with the same governments whose taxes it alleges are being avoided, the documentary evidence of the tax-avoidance it claims to have ‘uncovered’ in the interests of transparency.

Inevitably, comparisons were made with last year’s Panama Papers. Yet tax experts insist the structures allegedly ‘uncovered’ are very different. The schemes involved were mostly, if not totally, legal, said the head of tax at the OECD, subsequently adding: ‘Some are not even questionable from a legitimacy point of view.’

Moreover, only last June, the OECD confirmed there were no significant offshore centres on its list of ‘uncooperative tax havens’ prepared for the G20 group of leading economies. Yet the European Union, we’re told, has suddenly discovered no fewer than 92 potential jurisdictions for inclusion on its own blacklist, and urgently added the subject to its Finance Ministers’ agenda last Tuesday. So what’s going on?

Brexit is what’s going on. Financially, the EU will lose its second-biggest contributor, creating a massive hole in its next seven-year budget. Politically, it risks one, if not more, countries following Britain out, presaging a collapse of the entire project. At least nine of those 92 jurisdictions are Crown Dependencies or British Overseas Territories. And tax-avoidance, remember, is legal. But how tempting for the EU to add to its inventory of negotiating intransigence an issue guaranteed to arouse those in Britain determined to thwart Brexit by any means.