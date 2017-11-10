Knowing when it’s time to go

THE official single for this year’s BBC Children in Need is a new version of Fields of Gold. Written by Sting, and sung most memorably by Eva Cassidy, this was one of Terry Wogan’s favourite songs and the new version by Katie Melua is an appropriate tribute to the long-standing host of Children in Need.

The best examples of culture survive through multiple interpretation. The plays of Shakespeare have captivated audiences for over 400 years. Plot lines have been transferred in place and time; Macbeth has raged over a Birmingham council estate; the doomed lovers of Romeo and Juliet have danced their way through New York in West Side Story; and the sexual comedy of The Taming of the Shrew has been played out in a Seattle high school in Ten Things I Hate About You.

The compositions of Mozart and Beethoven have been played, sung and whistled millions of times and will continue to be passed on to future generations.

Most culture is specific to a time and place, not designed to last. Many comedy films owe their success to the collective talents of the team of actors brought together to execute a specific type of script.

Jokes from previous decades now often appear crude and racist, with behaviour out of keeping with current sensibilities. The Carry On films dating from the 1960s could not be successfully made today without the original cast. Monty Python’s Flying Circus without Cleese, Jones, Palin, Idle, Chapman and Gilliam is similarly unimaginable.

Nevertheless the BBC is currently recreating a range of famous comedy programmes for a new generation of viewers.

Porridge is the latest offering. Many of the hallmarks of the original series have been reproduced by the same writing team – Fletcher’s grandson is now wheeling and dealing around the prison in the style of Ronnie Barker’s original Fletcher. While imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, this exercise has only emphasised the quality of the original cast without adding anything new to the formula. Porridge has done its time.

With rare exceptions, writers and musicians have a limited shelf life. Knowing when to stop is difficult, and past glory often keeps people working long after their talent has been exhausted. The same lesson needs to be learned by politicians who hang on to power knowing that their best is past.