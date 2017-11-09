Sprayin’ our cesh like muck

‘YOU know tarms are hard when the coppers start appealin’ to the public to wash their ruddy cars. What next? Rahnd up a bunch of dedicated volunteers to come and fan the air with copies of Gallery when next the Fire Service are puttin’ aht a flippin’ fire?

A team of well-wishers formin’ a human chain aht from the beach next tarm a boat cap-sarzes so as to save the Larf-guards some petrol?

‘Hah ruddy strepped fer cesh ARE we over yer?

‘It’s not even the soddin’ emergency services thet are askin’ fer the public’s help. Hevvin’ stuffed millions into the pockets of those architects, developers and straight-aht sadists what gave us the Waterfront, ah see they’ve been askin’ Joe Bloggs to chip in with some suggestions fer what to do next. What we been payin’ all these consultants for, then? Sprayin’ our taxpayers’ cesh all over the place lark so much muck and then askin’ us to step in and clean the lot up fer ’em… gets mah ruddy goat and then some.

‘Here’s a suggestion fer yers – bulldoze the ruddy lot and return it to the sea. Nah, where’s mah cheque?

‘Scrubbin’ dahn police cars, bah Crie. Ah wouldn’t marnd the bare-faced ruddy cheek of it all were it not fer the fect thet it’s the poor sods lark you and me (tomorrow’s squad car cleaners, megezine fanners and human sea-chains) what continue to get crushed bah it all (wallet and brain) wharl all arahnd us you got flippin squillionaires ferretin’ away cesh bah the bucketload so as not to pay tex any on it.

‘Ah’m guessin’ some of them will be needin’ limousines and yachts what will want polishin’ wharl we’re at it. Perhaps the States of Jersey could trademark a brend of kitchen towel called Parad-arse Papers what gets given aht to the general public with their tex returns – sheets and sheets of the stuff to be used fer buffin’ the bonnets and hulls of the super-wealthy wharl they’re off soddin’ arahnd on a beach somewhere. Whar not chuck in the odd police car or fire engine as well, eh? Sods.’

So ah says to the warf the other nart, anyway, only she were too busy watchin Mrs Brahn’s Boys on ’er MacBook to care.

Ah well, at least it’s nearly Christmas. In the mean tarm, ah got mah Massey Ferguson parked aht the front of the gaff. Got a sponge and some Fairy Liquid too, if anyone’s feelin’ up fer it. Knock yerselves aht…

