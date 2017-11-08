If your child’s happy at school, they’re more likely to succeed

PARENTS want the best education for their child. Some make their choice on ideological grounds. Others believe that you get what you pay for.

In Jersey around 50 per cent of parents pay to have their children educated privately, but then most of the other half don’t have that option – neither do they have a choice as to which school their child will go to. But does paying privately for your child’s education come with any cast-iron guarantees?

For many, a good school is based on perception propped up by headline examination figures. But then a few independent schools don’t openly publish their results – I wonder why? – relying entirely on their past reputation.

It has been a bone of contention among many in education that raw data, such as a school’s position in GCSE league tables, does not paint a true picture of a school. At face value, a school scoring 25 per cent would appear to be ‘performing’ far worse than one scoring 100 per cent but, as most are now aware, these figures only tell part of their education story.

The amount of information available to parents is growing, although, in the case of Jersey schools, finding performance data on their websites requires persistence. A key performance indicator when trying to choose the right school for your child is a school’s ‘progress’. This is a measure of where all children start, academically, and where they are after a period of time.

In the primary sector, progress information is only available at the end of KS2. They also publish attainment data in reading, writing and mathematics, as well as information on attendance, gender, ethnicity and special educational needs.

At secondary level, progress at the end of KS3 is available in English and maths across three broad ability bands: low, middle and high. Progress in Jersey schools is measured using teacher assessment and there is only data available for 2015/16. It would help if parents could see a school’s progress over time. In the UK, standardised tests are used.

If your child has special educational needs then it would be wise to place them in a school where those needs can best be met.

Advertising

If you start out from the premise that all children have their own particular strengths and weaknesses then choosing the right school for them is just the same. Put the needs of your child first, not personal ambitions. If they are happy at school, they are more likely to succeed.

Is your child a free spirit, academic, empathic? Would it be efficacious to send your child to a school where they will struggle? Could your child thrive in a dynamic school environment?

There is a belief that the ‘best’ teachers are to be found in the private sector and that the quality of education is superior. The reality is that different approaches are required depending on a child’s ability.

Outcome is also influenced by available resources and class sizes. If your child is ‘bright’, the chances are that they will succeed no matter what school they attend. All the secondary schools show excellent progress with the highest attainers (Jersey average 82 per cent in English and 89 per cent in maths in 2015/6). However, when it comes to middle attainers (average 66 per cent in English and 72 per cent in maths) and low attainers (average 48 per cent in English and in 38 per cent maths) progress appears to be less favourable. These figures reflect the degree of difficulty faced by teachers teaching at each level.

Advertising

Beyond performance targets it is also worth scrutinising access to extracurricular activities, the level of support available for those with special educational needs and availability of well-being support services. If you are concerned about discipline, ask to see suspension records. Take a close look at the breadth of the curriculum – the range of subjects available.

What is rarely mentioned in respect of a child’s success at school is the influence of the parents. Underachievement in school is linked to social and emotional deprivation, which is often used as a euphemism for ‘poor parenting’. However, bad parenting is not the preserve of the poorest in society.

Educational progress is likely to be greatest where children come from a caring and stable family background, irrespective of income. This cohort is brought up with an emotional intelligence that can cope with any school environment. Their self-esteem and confidence to meet challenges as they become manifest are high. Combining high-quality teaching with effective parenting is as close to a guarantee of success at school as you are going to get.