COMMENT: Poor track record on chemicals

FIFTY-five years ago, Rachel Carson published her most famous book, Silent Spring, about the impact of agricultural chemicals on wildlife and it led to the worldwide banning of DDT.

The insecticide had been developed during the Second World War by chemist Paul Muller, who won a Nobel prize for his work. Its toxic and carcinogenic properties emerged slowly, with Carson’s careful research bringing public attention to these dangers.

Awareness of the environmental impact of chemicals grew, with many governments and international organisations developing licensing regimes. Mistakes were still made. The UK government required farmers to use a sheep dip containing organophosphates throughout the 1980s. After reports of significant illnesses among sheep farmers, the chemical was temporarily banned in 1999. New evidence has now come to light to suggest the UK government was aware of the dangers associated with the sheep dip well before any official action was taken.

There has been recent publicity surrounding glyphosate, the active ingredient of Roundup, a popular weedkiller produced by Monsanto.

In July this year, the state of California added glyphosate to its official list of chemicals known to cause cancer. The EU has also raised concerns. In July 2016, an application for a 15-year licence was not approved and an 18-month extension was given to allow time for further research. The extension expires at the end of this year.

Local discussions on the use of glyphosate have included correspondence to the JEP. The Environment Department’s letter takes a very bureaucratic approach in response to a legitimate challenge as to the safety of this weedkiller. While the carcinogenicity of the herbicide is not yet conclusively established it is unwise to take a dogmatic view that the chemical must be completely safe because it has been licensed.

The Environment Department’s letter suggests that ‘rigorous, science-based trials’ are needed to test growing methods that don’t use ‘chemicals’. This is nonsense: farmers over thousands of years have proved that crops will grow without ‘chemicals’.

Jersey has a poor track record in respect of environmental chemicals. Ongoing problems with oxadixyl in drinking water and nitrates in St Aubin’s Bay suggest that the government should be encouraging any technique that reduces external inputs, rather than putting obstacles in the way of people with new ideas.