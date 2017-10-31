Advertising
COMMENT: Misheard song lyrics and me
By Richard Heath
WHAT exactly had popstar Jason Derulo been eating? A dodgy curry? An undercooked piece of chicken?
I wondered that for months after he released his catchy but seemingly rather bizarre tale of personal misfortune titled Want to Want Me.
You see, I have a problem deciphering song lyrics. I finally accepted this the other day when I realised that the chorus of a current pop song is not ‘Don’t be afraid to catch fish’ but actually ‘Don’t be afraid to catch feels’.
I had had my doubts from the first time I heard it. I mean, why would anyone be afraid to catch fish? Unless it’s shark fishing. Regardless, it’s a bit of an odd thing to sing about.
My song lyrics problem goes back to my childhood. For years I thought the chorus of the 1990s song by the Shamen titled ‘LSI’, was not ‘Love, sex, intelligence’ but ‘Love, sex and teletext’. I sang this from the age of ten until about 15. Can’t believe no one corrected me.
Then there’s Chaka Khan’s ‘I’m Every Woman’. Everyone knows the chorus – ‘I’m every woman, it’s all in me, I can read your thoughts right now, every one from A to Z’. Note that the ‘Z’ is pronounced the American way.
Well, until worryingly recently, I thought she was singing: ‘I’m every woman, it’s all in me, I could eat a horse right now – I’d eat it naturally.’
I never thought to question it. I just assumed she had a big appetite.
Taylor Swift has also made me look a fool. I’m sure I’m not the only one who thought she was singing about a chain of coffee shops in her hit ‘Blank Space’. ‘All the lonely Starbucks lovers’ is what she was singing, right? We’ve all seen people sitting alone in a café, after all. No. It’s actually ‘Got a long list of ex-lovers’. Right, that sounds better.
And then there is poor Jason Derulo who began his 2015 hit ‘Want to Want Me’ by describing a night of lover-induced insomnia. ‘It’s too hard to sleep. I’ve got the sheets on the floor, nothing on me.’
But all I can hear is: ‘I want to sleep. I’ve got the sh*ts on the floor, I need Febreze.’
All the man wants is a good woman and a pack of Imodium. Odd choice of lyric. But he’s not alone. After all, I’m pretty sure Chaka Khan had some intestinal issues after putting away that horse.
