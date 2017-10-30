COMMENT: Astonishing move made possible by our flawed system of government

MANY years ago, before the current all-singing, all-dancing comedy act that masquerades as a Council of Ministers was wrenched forcibly from the womb of good government, the sort of far reaching policy decisions that may well have an effect on every man, woman and child living here, announced recently by Prime Minister Ian Gorst, would have been handled a little differently.

Correspondent Brian Bisson asked last week if the decision to carry out a major review of everything that moves in and around the Big House and its many annexes was actually made by the Council of Ministers – particularly, as he put it, on the back of the Jersey Care Inquiry report.

Whether it was or wasn’t is almost irrelevant. What is important is that it most certainly was not discussed by the Island’s properly elected legislature – an astonishing move, given how significant the results could be to how this place is governed for the next few decades.

In the years which preceded the current debacle, the Establishment Committee of the day would have flagged up their intention to import yet more gravy train consultants – and would have been highly unlikely (to put it mildly) to have got away with the sort of remuneration package this team of experts are happily taking to the bank every Friday lunchtime – to carry out a root and branch public sector review.

That would have been followed by a report and proposition being lodged au Greffe one Tuesday morning and it would have been at least a fortnight, and quite probably longer, before it was debated in the Big House. And mark my words, with the calibre of elected representatives governing us in the years up to the end of the 20th century, it would have been a full and far reaching debate.

Now, our spineless Senators, Constables and Deputies seem content to sit back and, certainly in many cases, stir only to bank their nearly fifty grand a year salary and expenses package – more than some are capable of earning, I’m sure – while moaning that they’re not getting a fair crack of the whip from Senator Gorst’s cabinet.

Meanwhile, elsewhere on the gravy train – and where else but in the first class carriages fully occupied by the upper echelons of the Jersey civil service – we long suffering tax payers, whose financial liability seems to increase by the minute as a result of public sector profligacy, greed and negligence, continue to pay eye watering salaries for senior executives who, in return, have decided not to work.

Where else would one of our many police chiefs, Mike Bowron, get paid his full salary – allegedly because he’d not taken his full holiday entitlement (in every job I’ve had, if you didn’t take leave you just lost it, so tough) – for not working.

And what about the lord chief whatever he was, John Richardson, who’s spent however many years he’s been head of the civil service in relative obscurity, such is the impact he seems to have had on the public.

He doesn’t want to get in the way of his whizz kid successor – the one who seemingly can’t do the job without the assistance of four experts on £1,300 a day plus expenses for the next six months (and I’ll believe that when they’ve all gone home by April Fools Day) – and so decided to go home and mow the lawn or repaint the shed until the weather gets warmer next May.

I can’t write any more about this absolute farce because it really is upsetting me, just as it must upset the tens of thousands of Island residents who love this place as much as I do and who hate to see the way it’s being run.

And finally… I referred earlier to an extract from Brian Bisson’s recent letter to this newspaper. In his closing paragraphs, he praised the Infrastructure Department – I’ve only just learned that title so no doubt some bright (and highly paid) spark in the civil service is busy thinking up its next title in time for the cabinet reshuffle after next year’s elections –for finishing the St Peter’s Valley cycle track and expressed the hope they’ll now do something about the disgracefully dangerous state of the Island’s main roads.

As an example of States negligence over a generation and a bit, perhaps we can persuade one of our overseas aid recipients to send a bit of cash back so we can fix them Our need seems to be greater.