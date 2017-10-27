COMMENT: Haste is admirable when it comes to public sector reform – but don’t forget about the staff

WELL, well, well, your public sector is to have a ‘back-to-basics’ review that will transform it, lead to cuts and a brand new way of delivering services that will leave everyone affected wreathed in smiles and wondering why it wasn’t done decades ago.

OK, I made up that last bit but it’s clear that your new chief exec and his hand-picked gang of four hit squad are coming at this with a vengeance. Phasers, we can assume, won’t be set to stun.

Actually, I’m not making light of this, and that’s for two reasons. Firstly, anyone in the public sector must be pretty shellshocked already after these past few years. While we’ve not had the austerity measures that, say, the UK has, the service has endured quite a bit of upheaval already.

While the review’s not actually saying, ‘you’re all worthless spongers…’ to staff, you can see why employees might feel they have become the enemy rather than being regarded as a valued and essential Island asset.

Secondly, reform is achingly overdue. In fact, it’s borderline criminal that previous ministers and chief executives didn’t tackle the issue sooner.

A succession of expert, learned and independent reports on both islands have, over the years, highlighted how unfit the current structures are and what the consequences of that are.

Now money is tight – and can’t be sprayed around to damp down problems – government is having to govern and its managers, finally, are having to manage.

And what we’re seeing in both islands is that the civil services have a shortage of people able to step up, in a private sector sense, to the challenges, rather than merely administering a department.

Guernsey’s new(ish) chief executive officer created a senior management team to carry through his change agenda and has also had to move individuals around according to departmental needs and weaknesses.

Your new chief is flying in his own team of transformers, which suggests he wants to crack on immediately, without having to see who he’s already got capable of rising to the challenge, so he’s clearly in a hurry for results.

I can see the advantages – and pitfalls – of both approaches and I wish each of the chief executives well. But before I go on, yes, correct, there is a ‘but’ in that, because of what’s so frequently overlooked.

Why there has been so little reform of the public sector to date is down to contracts of employment that favour employees over the employer, historically weak HR (again favouring employees) and overly influential unions.

To some extent, none of this is surprising. By and large, the people writing those contracts were the same individuals who benefitted from them, and those advising on how to bend them (or not) to meet the employer’s requirements were the Law Officers’ departments who, oddly enough, were also beneficiaries of the contracts.

As a PwC benchmarking report in Guernsey identified, the pay grade structure across the States is inconsistent with a large number of roles and varying pay across service areas. Significant discrepancies in standard working hours, overtime allowances and compensation structures exist among departments. The cost of living uplift (compared to the UK) was also inconsistent across service areas. I assume it’s the same here.

That’s bad enough, but there’s also a perceived lack of clarity over the ability to remove staff through severance or redundancy processes, and there seems to be a lack of alignment in messages received from HR in this area.

As PwC noted, ‘In order to drive financial efficiencies it is important that managers are able to identify posts that are no longer required without the current post-holder being viewed as a blocker to removing the role.’

In short, there are some significant and inherent weaknesses in the system that political and civil services bosses have to overcome before they can achieve the reform and transformation that they seek.

It can be done, of course, but the obstacles shouldn’t be underestimated. Neither should the sheer inertia of the system being reformed. When even a sitting Bailiff makes it clear his role shouldn’t be tampered with, you can get a sense of how change-averse the whole edifice is.

And that’s before the unions get involved – 14 separate ones in Guernsey – and view transformation not as a necessary partnership process but an unwarranted attack on their members.

So, softly, softly or big bang transformation? Which is more likely to achieve the results politicians want and taxpayers demand?

Most of us prefer to take people with us where we can. All I’m saying is that I’m not convinced your chief exec’s initial approach has encouraged those about to be reformed to listen to his message about the need for change.

I may be wrong, but…