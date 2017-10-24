COMMENT: Money is not the answer

‘I don’t care too much for money, money can’t buy me love’. These Beatles words came to me when considering the findings of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry. This piece is not written as a criticism of the inquiry, but rather an observation.

The most important gift a parent can give a child is parental love. This cannot be supplemented by the state, and the absence of parental love and care will always ultimately be down to the parent – whether this is due to neglect, misfortune, ill-health, selfishness, or circumstances beyond the parents’ control. The States of Jersey therefore cannot be held responsible for something it cannot give.

Care and love is an emotion – it is not a process or a procedure or a management diagram. It is not solved by commissioners, or advocates, or lawyers, or money. Many solutions in the care Inquiry are about ‘safety’, and ‘process’, and ‘regulation’, rather than ‘care’. They are about ticking the right boxes. Care, in its true form, has nothing to do with blame, nothing to do with whether a politician lied, nothing to do with the destruction of a good building. If we knock down every building where abuse took place many private households and schools would need to be demolished. This is simply a gesture about being seen to be doing something, rather than making lives better.

So how can I write about this with any insight when I had a loving and privileged upbringing. My mother went through the system in the UK, after her own mother died when she was very young, and my wife was in a UK orphanage from the age of one until she was 14. Probably as an outcome of this my wife and I did short-term foster care in the 1990s. Whilst this may seem admirable, it is those who give up time to be long-term foster carers that deserve real credit. It is these people – and those who adopt – who can take a child and create a bond that gives the love and stability that the child needs. No systems, procedures, commissioners or lawyers can provide anything close to this important requirement. And like a mother bonding with her child, the bond between a fostered child and their new parents can take time to develop. It is the people of Jersey, not the States, that hold the key to making the lives of these children better. The States can implement procedures and undertake grand gestures, but where is the love?