COMMENT: Time to control legal costs

BACK in 2012, the JEP reported that the Island’s failed bid to overturn a UK decision to scrap Low-Value Consignment Relief – the mechanism which enabled the fulfilment industry to import goods to the UK VAT free – had cost nearly double what had been expected.

The bill for the legal challenge came in at £656,370. The original estimate was £360,000.

And to rub salt into the wounds of Jersey taxpayers, Guernsey spent just £75,000 on the failed bid.

Rather than learning lessons from this failure to control the costs charged by expensive UK lawyers, the experience was actually a small-scale dress rehearsal for a far larger pay day for London-based QCs and their highly paid underlings.

This grand production was, of course, the £23 million Independent Jersey Care Inquiry. The sums paid to lawyers were eye-watering, even by their standards.

Some readers will be bristling at the suggestion that anyone should challenge the inquiry. The JEP has already come under fire for disputing these legal costs from those who seem to think that anyone raising legitimate questions about the cost of the inquiry is somehow trying to undermine its findings.

The suggestion is nonsense and misses a key point.

In the case of the failed LVCR challenge, ministers were right to fight the issue but they lost control of the costs and left the rest of us to pick up the tab. If anything, this failure, and the public outcry which followed, will make ministers less likely to challenge decisions in the future.

Advertising

Lessons need to be learnt from the inquiry to ensure that the next time the Island is asked to embark upon a public inquiry of this magnitude and importance, it is not put off by the cost.

It is very disappointing, therefore, that the Public Accounts Committee seems to have snubbed legal costs expert Jim Diamond, who has offered to review aspects of the legal bill put in by Eversheds, lawyers for the inquiry who were paid millions, for free.

He particularly wants to examine the travel and other expenses and to see whether relatively senior lawyers were paid hundreds of pounds an hour to do work which more junior people could have done just as well.

As things stand, London lawyers must look at each other and say ‘kerching’ at the very mention of Jersey.

And the people who let the costs run out of control are simply allowed to walk away, unaccountable, with little to stop them letting it happen all over again next time.