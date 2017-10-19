COMMENT: Listen to what politicians say in the coming months – for election fever is here

IN around 5,000 hours it will all be over.

Those silent backbenchers, who for the past few years you’d assumed had lost the power of speech and thought until their recent burst of out-of-character activity, will return to their sedentary ways.

Those frontbenchers, who you’d always marked down as solely interested in economic issues rather than social ones, despite their sudden interest in the soft and fluffy stuff, will stop with their short-lived touchy-feely habits and get back to their spreadsheets.

And those natural-born populists, who can spot a crowd-pleaser at 50 paces, will have whipped up enough anger about things they can’t fix and then present themselves as either our saviour or simply the least-worst option, will get back to their favourite pastime of looking after number one.

Yes, election fever has hit Jersey.

Well, that’s to spectacularly overstate things, but with 210 days until it’s all over for another parliamentary cycle, the dinosaurs have come to life, and the vultures on the outside are circling.

I’m doing my very best to avoid naming names at this stage, but keep an eye on who’s dialled up their presence in both States debates and in the media generally to get a feel for how it works.

That, of course, is a very cynical view. In reality, the vast majority of politicians are in it for the right reasons, are focused on their constituency work with diligence and passion, while others invest more time and effort in their departmental portfolios than most of us will ever realise.

But, until the middle of May, they will all have an eye on the day we trek to the polls.

Between now and then, there’s the usual pre-election ‘not too horrific’ Budget to debate, there’s the contentious issue of the dual-role of the Bailiff to be argued over (moves are afoot to ensure this gets kicked into the long grass), and promises to act on the findings of the care inquiry report have to be turned into more than bold words.

The political anoraks – like me – love all this. Following the machinations of parliament is better than following a football team – and this spectator sport’s stakes are higher. What this dysfunctional bunch choose to debate, and then ultimately decide, affects every man, woman and child in this Island.

5,000 hours to come up with a way to ensure Jersey remains economically prosperous, globally attractive, and socially fair. Nobody, it appears, has the definitive answer to this delicate and ever-changing balancing act. But we all have an obligation, political geek or not, to make our votes count.

IN recent months I’ve been making a real effort to champion the work of those who are trying to capitalise on the digital revolution and spot ways to make our lives better.

There’s the small and relative simple stuff that makes day-to-day tasks easier, and there’s the game-changing stuff that could, literally, save lives.

Two recent examples are the introduction of a parking app, which has just been rolled out to all States-run car parks, and a summit looking at MedTech – how technology could change the face of the way medicine and the medical sector works.

Paycards are quirky. But if we were starting from scratch (ahem) today, they would be unlikely to be the answer to the problem. Having a simple app on our phones to pay is clearly progress.

Likewise, as I’ve written about previously, it’s been quite a year for me on the medical front – my poor GP must shudder every time I darken his door. Then there’s the oncologist, the endocrinologist, the gastroenterologist, the microbiologist, plus the support teams who carry out X-rays, CT and PET scans, take bloods, plus the myriad specialists who then analyse these results.

At the moment, many appear to operate in silos. It seems the only person able to look at the fuller picture of my health is my GP. But he doesn’t even have all the test results at his disposal. He has to hop between letters sent to him by specialists. Those specialists in turn only focus on their area of expertise. And I, as the patient, have felt pushed from pillar to post.

None of that is their fault. But patient-centred medical care, using technology to join the dots, and make me feel like I’m at the heart of that process rather than a passive spectator of my own wellbeing, has got to be a win-win.

Jersey can and should be a test bed for new ways of solving life’s problems, big and small. There’ll be the naysayers picking holes. There’ll be times when progress is slow and frustrating. And, yes, things will occasionally go wrong.

But remember, before somebody invented the car, if you asked commuters what they needed, they’d have said faster horses.

We’re on the cusp of the next revolution. Jersey has the chance to be a digital leader. Let’s grasp it!