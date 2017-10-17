COMMENT: My body’s mine, not the state’s

IT’S impossible not to sympathise with Alan Anderson, whose letter to the JEP of 5 October poignantly recounted the history of his son’s kidney transplant, and urged the States to enshrine in law a presumption of organ donation consent unless specifically revoked. But the proposal is riddled with flaws.

Despite presumed consent not yet applying in the UK, a record number of organ transplants took place there in 2016-17.

A British Medical Association survey found that 66 per cent of respondents would be willing to donate organs voluntarily on death; crucially, however, only 39 per cent were signed up as organ donors. NHS data shows a 69 per cent rate of voluntary consent when a specialist organ donation nurse is involved, but only a 29 per cent rate when not.

Those statistics suggest not reluctance among the public for organ donation but a failure by public health authorities to persuade and facilitate it sufficiently. Compulsion is an authoritarian substitute for better campaigning and encouragement.

Nor are outcomes invariably benign. The Bristol and Alder Hey scandals, where children’s organs were illegally retained after death without parents even being informed, showed the malpractice possible when professional zeal trumps both medical ethics and common humanity.

The removal of organs from a deceased patient who has not opted out administratively, but whose relatives are aware that he or she would not consent, worsens the grief of the bereaved. In cultures less autonomy-centred than ours, family wishes may override the individual’s, exacerbating cultural insensitivity.

Ethically, the objections are even more profound. Take the very concept of assumed consent: what, precisely, is ‘consent’? It implies both awareness and knowledge. Yet how can the state guarantee that everyone not opting out has either or both? What about minors? ‘Assumed’ consent, by definition, is not ‘consent’ at all.

Opt-out organ donation expands the state’s power over the individual. Effectively, it forces us actively to negate a state assumption of ownership of our own bodies, a sinister and too-unremarked aspect of socialised healthcare.

Our bodies are not the property of the state – alive or dead. For this reason, above all others, the proposal should be rejected.