COMMENT: Prosecution was enough to make everyone blush

RARELY have I seen and heard the thinkers and drinkers down at the pub get so agitated over something that did not involve that lot in the Big House spending (wasting might be a better description) our hard-earned cash, but it happened last week when the discussion got round to that poor bloke who got done for indecent exposure because he walked round in his own home wearing just his birthday suit.

Don’t get me wrong. This particular group of old lads are as far removed from condoning indecency as our elected representatives are removed from reality but to a man no one saw this particular set of circumstances as being in any way, shape or form indecent. Indeed, while there was plenty of criticism during the discussion, it was levelled entirely at the woman neighbour who complained – but only after ogling through her binoculars for three-quarters of an hour – and the police for wasting public money on investigating this nonsense, let alone bringing a prosecution which achieved nothing but ridiculing themselves, the woman complainant and the Magistrate’s Court for entertaining such a farce.

As one of our number put it, it reminded him of the old joke about a similar complaint to the police, this time by an elderly lady. When the young police constable arrived to investigate he asked her how and where she’d seen a man exposing himself. She took him up to the attic and suggested that he climb on top of the spare wardrobe, where he’d find a telescope, and put his head and shoulders out of the attic window.

‘He’s on the top floor of that granite house three streets away,’ she remarked. Personally, I’d have given about as much credence to our local set of circumstances as the young constable gave the elderly lady. It’s a strange order of priorities, that’s for sure, and particularly so when an increasing number of people tell me they won’t walk around in some areas of town after dark because they don’t feel safe and they are never aware of the reassuring presence of a uniformed police officer.

THANKFULLY, the discussion drifted away from the subject before it became one of our lengthy and increasingly critical debates on the adequacy or otherwise of policing by the Island’s 13 police forces and moved to something a lot less contentious – the reunion recently of former St Luke’s School pupils along with one of their teachers, Ron Smith, who looks about as spritely as he did in the early 1950s when running the place’s under-12 football team.

Quite by coincidence – and this is probably why the subject was raised – three of our number attended St Luke’s at some stage or other during our education and the reference in the reunion’s report to the use of the cane was the source of considerable amusement, with varying views on whether it was always administered justly.

In my own case it wasn’t but that was hardly the fault of Ron Smith. In those days two pupils sat side by side at double desks. During this particular lesson I became aware of something happening to my right and when I looked I saw that the nasty little squirt – he never changed, even as an adult – next to me was dipping his pen in the inkwell and watching the blobs of ink expand as he touched the sleeve of my shirt with the nib.

My reaction was immediate – and stupid. I clenched my fist, shoved it under his nose, and told him that was what he was going to get at playtime. Unfortunately, Ron Smith was looking in our direction and up to the front of the class I was summoned, told to hold out my hand – first one and then the other – and received three on each from his supersonic piece of bamboo, along with a warning that if I so much as raised a finger to the little oik who was the real culprit, there would be three more on each hand for good measure. Needless to say, there was a clip around each ear from the old girl when I got home and she saw the state of my ink-stained shirt.

It was pointless to protest or explain either at school or at home. As anyone from that generation will tell you, it often doubled the punishment.

AND finally…Despite all that, it was wonderful to see Ron Smith looking so fit and well at 91.