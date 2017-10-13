COMMENT: Political brands take decades to establish – if voters even want them

WITH around 200 days before your next General Election, I see that not only are the runners and riders already emerging, but talk also is intensifying about the likelihood of more political parties forming to contest it.

In fact, I’m reliably advised to expect at least three groups seeking electoral support, although I’m not sure whether that includes or is as well as Reform Jersey.

Anyway, if you’re of that mindset, this is all very positive and exciting.

No, I mean it. My only slight reservation is whether political parties are quite the panacea some believe.

Firstly, it’s the logistics. There has to be a political vision and it has to be articulated. Someone has to lead that dream and – for want of a better expression – enforce it.

So if half a dozen States members get elected under its banner, the expectation is that they follow the party line when voting in the Assembly. But what happens when the whip runs counter to, say, a parochial or moral issue and they don’t?

Custom and practice, at least over here, is that States members vote according to their conscience or after having taken soundings from their electorate. All are fiercely protective of the fact that they have been elected for their individual, manifesto views even when those clearly run counter to island needs, common sense or even basic economic requirements.

Yes, these things can be overcome. But they are not easy to do so and, we can confidently predict, are guaranteed to create confusion in the mind of voters.

My second issue with parties is what they exist for. If the three groups we are told to expect split along UK lines, they would at least be easy to comprehend. In fact, you could create Jersey offshoots and import the whole rule book and organisational structure and save yourself a heap of trouble.

That, however, is unlikely to be what Jersey electors or the supporters of political parties want.

So that means expressing three (or more) different philosophies for improving Jersey society, with matching policies, that are compelling and realistic enough for people to vote for yet are sufficiently different to provide meaningful choice.

Again, doable, but difficult. Take this for instance: X ‘is a political party dedicated to developing progressive political policies, making communities stronger through collective action and support, and promoting the election of [its] members’.

That happens to be from Reform Jersey, but I suspect you support them – or not – more on the basis of the individuals concerned rather than from that inoffensive mission statement.

The other niggle I have is that so much of this will have to be based on trust. I vote for candidate X because s/he supports (for example) Progressive Jersey even though I can’t otherwise stand the individual.

How do I know enough other supporters of PJ elsewhere in the Island will be elected to make my vote worthwhile? And how do I know that the candidate I least want to vote for as a person isn’t supporting PJ (or whatever) simply to improve their electoral chances?

The brutal reality is that political brands take decades to establish and any plausibility and traction they build can be lost in an instant. Just look at Theresa May – not so ‘strong and stable’ now, is she?

As it happens, we’re doing some work in Guernsey on political parties as there’s a forthcoming referendum on whether we want island-wide voting (IWV) – all electors voting for all the candidates – rather than the current district-based (formerly parish) system we have now.

Dr Chris Pich, senior lecturer in marketing at Nottingham Trent University and a political branding specialist, is involved as it’s claimed full IWV won’t work without parties or political groupings.

Maybe, but his take is that parties themselves won’t – can’t, even – work unless voters want them. And if there is a desire for a party, who funds it? What are the mechanisms for its existence, for vetting candidates to ensure they adhere to its beliefs and policies? Its rules and procedures and governance code?

Other details include coming up with a name, colours and logo, establishing a leadership, identity and membership. In other words, full political branding.

Quite a tall order in just 200 days or so. If that’s the route you prefer, go for it, but aim to do so at the election after next to give it enough time to work properly.

Meanwhile, if you want significant change in the way the Assembly thinks, works and votes, just kick out your grace-and-favour Constables and let them stand as Deputies.

That will make all the difference.