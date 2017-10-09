COMMENT: Silence over gun control in US has been deafening

ACCORDING to those who know about these things, the American definition of an honest politician is one who, once bought, stays bought, and with some honourable exceptions members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as the occupant of the White House and his vice-president, have certainly kept to that exacting standard since the tragic events of Las Vegas.

The silence on the question of gun control from all but a few of those who run that country since Stephen Paddock amassed a veritable arsenal of legally acquired guns and ammunition, booked into a room on the 32nd floor of a hotel and started taking pot shots at a crowd of 22,000 attending a concert – killing 59 of them and wounding 527 – has been absolutely deafening.

No doubt history will say that Paddock is probably the most prolific killer using firearms in recent American history and it’s an assertion that few would argue with. Sadly, that sick society that is America is harbouring many more with blood on their hands – the politicians who accept the blood money of the powerful National Rifle Association each time they face election are prominent among them.

Apart from giving Donald Trump $30,000 to help his election expenses – and making donations to a majority of Washington’s national politicians – the NRA is telling the public that not only is it a ‘tireless defender’ of their rights but that those rights are ‘under attack like never before – join now’, according to their website.

Unfortunately, that website makes no reference to the rights of the 59 people killed and 527 injured by Stephen Paddock, or indeed to the rights of scores of others massacred in gun incidents (many of them young people mowed down in their schools and colleges) that from time to time briefly outrage the rest of the civilised world a good deal more than they seem to outrage public opinion in America.

I and millions of others have watched these events unfold since 22 November 1963 when many hoped that the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy might lead to a realisation that allowing anyone and everyone to interpret the Second Amendment to the US Constitution as somehow granting them the right to bear arms – a highly contentious interpretation, as anyone who’s actually read the passage will admit – would end only in innocent blood being shed.

And so it has proved, time after time after time.