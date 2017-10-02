COMMENT: Transactions should be a matter of public record

WHEN Herself and I bought the plot of land on which we built Chez Clement we were made well aware by our lawyer that once we’d raised our right hands in the Royal Court then details of the transaction – the cost of the plot and the amount we’d borrowed under the States Loan scheme – would become a matter of public record and thus open to scrutiny by anyone and everyone.

I had no problem with that then and have no problem with it now, simply because I was told all those years ago that it applied to every property transaction that went through the Royal Court, no matter who was involved.

Fast forward now to 2017 and the culture of secrecy which pervades much of what that lot in the Big House and their hired help do on our behalf and, perhaps more importantly, with our money. I see that Andium Homes – that’s the trendy little name for what in reality should be called the Housing Department – have managed to buy (and I stress again, on our behalf and using our money) various parcels of land without disclosing the price in the contract passed by the Royal Court, apparently citing commercial sensitivity.

I have no doubt that some bright spark either within Andium or on their behalf has argued that because this sort of secrecy applies elsewhere – where all our ideas as well as most senior public sector managers seem to come from these days – then it can also apply here. Quite frankly, I’m fed up with that line of thought and I am convinced not only that the vast majority of those who live here (other than those here just for the money) feel the same, but also believe that it’s high time like-minded people started acting against this constant erosion by galloping anglicisation of all that is good about Jersey.

Hopefully that echoes the sentiments expressed by former JEP editor Chris Bright in his eloquent defence of retaining the Bailiff as President of both the Big House and the Royal Court as well as being this proud and independent Island’s first citizen. Indeed, one wonders how we’d have fared in the five dark years of German Occupation had Alexander Coutanche not taken into his discussions with the Germans the authority of being both Speaker of the Legislature and the Island’s chief judge.

I AM very surprised at the comments last week by Prime Minister Ian Gorst following the tragic death of farm worker Michal Kmuk following a gas explosion at his staff accommodation in St Clement. Senator Gorst said: ‘Once we have all the evidence I think we will have to do a review of all these types of facilities. It cannot be acceptable that people lose their lives in our Island because of such issues.’

It seems to me a pity that the Chief Minister didn’t wait until ‘all the evidence’ is available before saying that a review into ‘these types of facilities’ is necessary. As far as I know, no report from the Fire Service, the States Police or any other authority is yet available so it will be interesting to learn – not that we ever will – what evidence led Senator Gorst to the view that there were ‘issues’ in this case which were unacceptable.

Yet another case of political premature articulation, I’m afraid. We hear nothing when we should be told and plenty when silence – or at least a pause – would be prudent.

Advertising

IT’S been a long time coming but the news that we could well have an opt-out system for organ donation in the not too distant future is excellent news for the very many people whose lives could be transformed as well as saved by such a move.

I’ve got a donor card in my wallet and it’s been there for very many years, much to the amusement of Herself, who’s always said that the bits and pieces that are left after the better part of a lifetime’s affection for Calvados should not be inflicted on someone who doesn’t like the stuff.

AND finally… The mind boggles at the sort of silly money people are prepared to pay for distinctive number plates. Many years ago the numbers J11 and J111 were on cars driven by an elderly resident of St Clement, who sadly died recently. Aside from J1, which will never become available, I’m told, they must be among the most coveted so heaven only knows what idiotic sums they’d fetch.