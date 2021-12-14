Pair of hungry hippos devour 5kg of Brussels sprouts

A pair of hungry hippopotamuses have had their first taste of Christmas with a five kilogramme serving of Brussels sprouts.

Sprouts may be one of the nation’s controversial Yuletide dishes, but one-and-a-half-tonne hippo Lola and her four-year-old calf Hodor enjoyed their festive treat.

The two pachyderms devoured the pile of 260 sprouts in a matter of minutes.

Some of the veg took a tumble into the pool, but that did not stop the pair who were quick to rescue the strays.

“Some people are worried that eating Brussels sprouts on Christmas Day might give them flatulence, but that’s just everyday life for a hippopotamus.