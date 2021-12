Zookeepers throw surprise Christmas party for pair of ‘jolly’ otters

Zookeepers have thrown a Christmas party for a pair of “jolly” otters as part of a festive surprise.

Otters Carol and Ernie had their habitat “spruced up” with seasonal decorations, including a bag of brightly coloured baubles and a giant gingerbread man.

Otters Carol and Ernie had their habitat ‘spruced up’ with seasonal decorations (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

The otters had their favourite snacks of fish and mealworms hidden inside the decorations, encouraging them to harness their natural instincts for hunting, climbing and diving.

The festive treats were specially designed for the pair by the keepers at Whipsnade Zoo (ZSL Whipsnade Zoo/PA)

“Every day we make sure our otters exercise their natural skills, so the bauble bag was a brilliant way to ignite their curiosity and get them scavenging around for their advent treats.”