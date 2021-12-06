Euro 2020 and sea shanties among TikTok’s highlights of the year

Cats, sea shanties and Euro 2020 were among the biggest trends on TikTok in the UK during 2021, according to figures from the video-sharing platform.
The social media giant’s annual review showed that the most popular video of the year on the site was Mia the cat – user @mmeowmmia – completing an obstacle course, which has been viewed more than 184 million times.
That topped the list ahead of @mr.colitiscrohns’ video raising awareness about Crohn’s disease, which has been watched more than 171 million times.
“Our Year On TikTok is a homage to the diversity and unpredictability of 2021,” said Rich Waterworth, TikTok’s general manager for the UK and Europe.
“While the UK was at its lowest, we had modern-day sea shanties on the airwaves, powered by a TikTok trend and our community.
“As we experienced the joy and pain of a near-win at the Euros, we brought Ed Sheeran’s new music to millions of people during our Uefa Euro 2020 Show.
“As we head into 2022, we know that our community will continue to surprise us, bringing joy to everyone through their creativity.”
To mark the release of its Year On TikTok review, the platform has launched a new Q&A feature for users which invites them to look back on their own most memorable moments in 2021 by answering questions such as “What was your 2021 highlight?”