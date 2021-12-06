Euro 2020 and sea shanties among TikTok’s highlights of the year

Cats, sea shanties and Euro 2020 were among the biggest trends on TikTok in the UK during 2021, according to figures from the video-sharing platform.

The social media giant’s annual review showed that the most popular video of the year on the site was Mia the cat – user @mmeowmmia – completing an obstacle course, which has been viewed more than 184 million times.

That topped the list ahead of @mr.colitiscrohns’ video raising awareness about Crohn’s disease, which has been watched more than 171 million times.

Singer Nathan Evans, who went viral on TikTok with his sea shanty Wellerman, performs on board a GoBoat on the River Thames (Matt Crossick/PA)

“Our Year On TikTok is a homage to the diversity and unpredictability of 2021,” said Rich Waterworth, TikTok’s general manager for the UK and Europe.

“While the UK was at its lowest, we had modern-day sea shanties on the airwaves, powered by a TikTok trend and our community.

“As we experienced the joy and pain of a near-win at the Euros, we brought Ed Sheeran’s new music to millions of people during our Uefa Euro 2020 Show.

Ed Sheeran performed as part of TikTok’s Uefa Euro 2020 Show on social media (Zakary Walters/PA)

“As we head into 2022, we know that our community will continue to surprise us, bringing joy to everyone through their creativity.”