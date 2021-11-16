Sophie and Emma Thompson back campaign to feed hungry schoolchildren

Actors Sophie and Dame Emma Thompson have backed a new campaign which will see donations to a Scottish charity feeding schoolchildren in some of the world’s poorest countries doubled.

Money given to Argyll-based organisation Mary’s Meals will be matched – with up to £1.6 million available to provide meals at school for hungry children during their three month Double the Love campaign.

The sisters have lent their support to the campaign, which the charity hopes will help provide nutritious meals at school, attracting children into the classroom and giving them the energy to learn.

Emma Thompson and Sophie Thompson, who are backing Mary’s Meals (Chris Watt)

“We are delighted to announce that donations made to this awesome charity this winter will be doubled – meaning even more little ones will receive a daily serving of Mary’s Meals.”

The charity was set up in a shed in Argyll in 2002, and has grown from feeding just 200 children in Malawi to more than two million children every school day in 19 countries around the world, including Zimbabwe, Haiti, Kenya and India, and Syria.

Dame Emma, who has starred in Harry Potter, Love Actually, and Nanny McPhee, said: “Our mother is Scottish, and Argyll is a very special place for our family. I am overjoyed that a charity founded there is changing the lives of children in some of the world’s poorest countries. It truly is an incredible achievement.

“Double The Love presents a wonderful opportunity for us all to get behind Mary’s Meals and show children living in the world’s poorest countries that we care.”

Daniel Adams, executive director of the charity, thanked the two for backing their campaign.

“I hope people will donate to Mary’s Meals this winter so that we can access all of the £1.6 million of match funding that is available to us,” he said.