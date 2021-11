Jay-Z joins Instagram but follows only one account

Jay-Z has joined Instagram and followed just one account – his wife Beyonce’s.

The rapper and businessman, real name Shawn Carter, shared his first post on the social media site as @jayz early on Wednesday morning.

It featured the poster for the forthcoming film The Harder They Fall, which tells a fictional story based on real-life black cowboys from American history.

Jay-Z, 51, serves as producer on the feature and teamed up with fellow US rapper Kid Cudi for the song Guns Go Bang for the soundtrack.

Despite the single post, Jay-Z’s account had more than 1.4 million followers within six hours.

This is dwarfed by his music superstar wife Beyonce, who has 216 million followers on Instagram, but she swiftly followed the new account back, making her husband the first person she has connected to on the social media platform.

Last month, Jay-Z was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Foo Fighters, Carole King, Tina Turner and The Go-Gos.