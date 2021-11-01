It’s time! Mariah Carey celebrates start of the Christmas season

Mariah Carey has continued her tradition of celebrating the end of Halloween and the start of the run up to Christmas with a fun video.

The singer, whose hit All I Want For Christmas Is You is considered a festive classic, shared a short clip on Twitter showing her smashing a carved pumpkin.

The R&B star, 52, wore a red sparkly gown and matching high heels and brandished a candy-striped baseball bat.

Posted as Halloween ended in the US, the video included the message “It’s time!!!”

It added: “To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving.”

The video also briefly showed a present featuring the date 5/11, suggesting Carey has lined up a release or announcement for that date.

Christmas 2020 saw All I Want For Christmas Is You finally reach number one in the UK – 26 years after its release.

The song initially peaked at number two in 1994, missing out to East 17’s Stay Another Day but reached the top spot following a closely fought battle with fellow festive anthem Last Christmas by Wham!.

In 2019, Carey also posted a light-hearted video celebrating the end of Halloween and imminent arrival of the festival season.