It’s time! Mariah Carey celebrates start of the Christmas season

The star marked the end of Halloween on social media.

Mariah Carey has continued her tradition of celebrating the end of Halloween and the start of the run up to Christmas with a fun video.

The singer, whose hit All I Want For Christmas Is You is considered a festive classic, shared a short clip on Twitter showing her smashing a carved pumpkin.

The R&B star, 52, wore a red sparkly gown and matching high heels and brandished a candy-striped baseball bat.

Posted as Halloween ended in the US, the video included the message “It’s time!!!”

It added: “To smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving.”

The video also briefly showed a present featuring the date 5/11, suggesting Carey has lined up a release or announcement for that date.

Christmas 2020 saw All I Want For Christmas Is You finally reach number one in the UK – 26 years after its release.

The song initially peaked at number two in 1994, missing out to East 17’s Stay Another Day but reached the top spot following a closely fought battle with fellow festive anthem Last Christmas by Wham!.

In 2019, Carey also posted a light-hearted video celebrating the end of Halloween and imminent arrival of the festival season.

The clip showed the star waking up in bed wearing red Christmas-themed pyjamas while receiving a phone call from Father Christmas.

