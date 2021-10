Giant wands bring Harry Potter magic back on 20th anniversary of film release

Giant wand statues have been unveiled in London’s Leicester Square to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the film Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

The wands are replicas of those used by characters in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, which are based on the books of JK Rowling.

Each of the nine wands is 15ft and they will be illuminated every evening until October 25.

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone premiere took place in Leicester Square on November 16 2001.

Pupils from Park View School in north London took part in a class on using wands (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

To mark the unveiling of the statues, wand choreographer Paul Harris, who worked on the Harry Potter films, gave a class for pupils from Park View School in West Green, north London, on how to use a wand.

Polly Cochrane, UK and Ireland country manager for Warner Bros, said: “It is so exciting to have the Wizarding World Wands brought back to London and we are thrilled to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone being released in UK cinemas.

Pupils from Park View School in north London were taught how to use the wands (Dominic Lipinski/PA)