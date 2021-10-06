Lions play with pumpkins ahead of safari park’s Halloween adventure launch

A pride of lions were given pumpkins to play with to mark the launch of a new festive-themed adventure programme at a safari park.
The eight feline friends at Blair Drummond Safari Park – Karis, Libby, Reid, Murray, Isla, Thistle, Hope and Faith – were also spotted pawing at a bale of hay decorated as a pumpkin.
The park is putting on a range of Halloween activities for visitors from October 8 to 31.
The programme includes trips to a pumpkin patch, a display of giant spider-themed hay bales and fire pits for toasting marshmallows.
“The lions were really enjoying playing with the pumpkins. They also loved pulling at the straw from the giant pumpkin-themed hay bale that we put in the enclosure for them.
“One of our keepers Lorna Mitchell carved beautiful lion shapes into the pumpkins, but I don’t think the pride appreciated them as much as we did.”
“There’s all sorts to see from giant Halloween-themed hay bales to fire pits to pumpkin patches.”