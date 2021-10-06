Lions play with pumpkins ahead of safari park’s Halloween adventure launch

A pride of lions were given pumpkins to play with to mark the launch of a new festive-themed adventure programme at a safari park.

The eight feline friends at Blair Drummond Safari Park – Karis, Libby, Reid, Murray, Isla, Thistle, Hope and Faith – were also spotted pawing at a bale of hay decorated as a pumpkin.

The park is putting on a range of Halloween activities for visitors from October 8 to 31.

The programme includes trips to a pumpkin patch, a display of giant spider-themed hay bales and fire pits for toasting marshmallows.

The pride were also seen pawing at a giant pumpkin-themed hay bale ahead of the park’s Halloween festivities which begin on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“The lions were really enjoying playing with the pumpkins. They also loved pulling at the straw from the giant pumpkin-themed hay bale that we put in the enclosure for them.

“One of our keepers Lorna Mitchell carved beautiful lion shapes into the pumpkins, but I don’t think the pride appreciated them as much as we did.”

Keeper Lorna Mitchell holds a pumpkin with a lion carving on it for the park’s pride of eight felines (Andrew Milligan/PA)