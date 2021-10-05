Swan crash-lands in woman’s garden as she went ‘to hang her washing out’

A swan is being cared for by the RSPCA after “crash-landing” in a Liverpool garden.

The incident is the fifth swan rescue in three days for RSPCA Inspector Anthony Joynes, who believes the bird was knocked off course by strong winds.

Posting a photo on Twitter, Mr Joynes said: “A lady in Liverpool went out to hang her washing out and stumbled across this beauty… Not something you see every day in your back garden!”

A lady in Liverpool went out to hang her washing out and stumbled across this beauty! Not something you see every day in your back garden! I think the swan may have crashed into the house due to strong winds. Seems ok apart from superficial damage to the bill?❤️ @RSPCA_official pic.twitter.com/t5mkzx2Js5 — Anthony Joynes (@joynes85) October 3, 2021

The RSPCA described the resident as having the “shock of her life” when she saw the bird on Sunday, before calling the charity for assistance.

Mr Joynes said: “It’s not every day a big swan crash-lands in your garden, so we understand what a surprise it gave this householder.

“When I examined the bird, while he didn’t look in bad condition, he did have a little blood coming from a mark on his bill, so as a precaution, I took him to Stapeley Grange, our wildlife centre in Nantwich.