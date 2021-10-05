Adele and Dolly Parton among stars reacting to Facebook and Instagram outages

Adele, Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon were among the stars reacting to widespread outages for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The online giants went offline for some users on Monday, causing chaos for those who rely on the platforms.

Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, released a statement on Monday evening, confirming the sites were beginning to come back online.

Twitter remained one of the only major social media platforms unaffected and users shared their reactions on the site.

Country music queen Parton, 75, shared a Gif of her striding through saloon doors and wrote: “Everyone showing up to @Twitter

today while @Facebook @instagram @WhatsApp are down like…”

Hiya babes! — Adele (@Adele) October 4, 2021

Adele, who has updated her social media profiles apparently teasing the imminent release of her new album, replied to a tweet from Twitter’s official account.

“hello literally everyone,” Twitter said in a joke about an influx of users.

Adele replied: “Hiya babes!”

All other social platforms today: Kaput.Twitter: pic.twitter.com/GQPiDrpixz — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 4, 2021

Legally Blonde star Witherspoon wrote, “All other social platforms today: Kaput. Twitter:” and added a gif of herself shouting “thank you”.

TV personality Chrissy Teigen made her return to Twitter following a break amid a high-profile bullying row.

She said: “everything’s down!! honestly take it all away from us.”

Teigen also posted a video of her dog and told fans she would have shared it to Instagram had the platform been working.

Rapper Snoop Dogg had some predictable advice for any followers looking for ways to stay occupied.

Ig down? Roll one and be productive ? — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) October 4, 2021

The musician, known for his love of cannabis, said: “Ig (Instagram) down? Roll one and be productive.”

Actress and singer Bette Midler struck a more serious tone and pointed to the bullying often found on social media websites.