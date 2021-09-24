‘World’s most expensive brick’ up for grabs at £25,000

A Scottish architect has created what he believes is the world’s ‘most expensive’ brick as part of a £500,000 crowdfunding campaign.

Danny Campbell, 30, founded the home architecture firm Hoko in Glasgow in 2019 and now plans to sell branded blue bricks at £25,000 each.

The handmade Danish Kolumba brick was at one time believed to be the world’s most expensive brick used in construction, costing around 40 Danish krone (around £4.50) each.

Denmark also produced a limited run of solid gold Lego bricks, at one point presented to workers for long service, which have fetched more than £15,000 at auction.

He said: “With our crowdfunding campaign, Hoko will become the home architecture firm owned by homeowners.

“We are building something special – and those who own a Hoko brick are right at the heart of it and everything it will become.

“£25,000 may seem a huge amount for one brick, but it is so much more than that. It’s a chance to own part of home architecture’s history and its future.”