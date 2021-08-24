Tom Cruise seen filming new blockbuster in Birmingham train station

Tom Cruise has been spotted filming scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 in a Birmingham train station.

The Hollywood actor could be seen wearing a dark suit and sunglasses in Grand Central, which has been transformed to look like an airport for the camera crews.

Airport signs had been hung up in the station, which was opened in 2015 following the £750 million refurbishment of the old New Street station.

He has been in Birmingham in recent days and was pictured outside one of the city’s curry houses over the weekend.

According to restaurant Asha’s Instagram page, he enjoyed his chicken tikka masala so much that he ordered the curry for a second time after he had finished his first serving.

The BBC has also reported that the actor previously made use of a family’s garden nearby in Warwickshire as he flew into the region by helicopter while Coventry airport was temporarily closed.

In April, pictures emerged of a train track set up at a quarry in Derbyshire, said to be attached to the film.

And Cruise, 59, has also filmed action scenes on top of a moving mock steam locomotive in North Yorkshire.