Cyclist Mark Beaumont backs charity’s triple giving campaign

Record-breaking long-distance cyclist Mark Beaumont is backing an initiative to make recurring gifts to global school feeding charity Mary’s Meals go three times further this summer.

Anyone who sets up a new monthly direct debit to Mary’s Meals before August 31 this year will have their first three donations tripled, thanks to a group of supporters who have made funds available up to £100,000.

The charity said the funding boost will enable it to reach more children with a daily school meal in 19 of the world’s poorest countries where it works.

The extra funding also means that, for those who already have a regular gift to Mary’s Meals in place and would like to increase their donation, every additional penny will be tripled.

He said: “This is a unique opportunity for regular donations from new and existing Mary’s Meals supporters to go the extra mile. It’s the perfect time to join Mary’s Meals as a regular giver, as each penny will go three times further for children in the world’s poorest communities.

“At the schools in the countries where Mary’s Meals works, like Malawi, Haiti and Ethiopia, each meal costs an average of 8p, so this summer’s funding boost will change the lives of many hungry children.

“I’m delighted to support this initiative, as it makes a little giving from individuals go a long way towards creating a brighter future for children in the world’s poorest countries, ensuring they have a daily nutritious meal at school and the chance to learn and flourish.”

Mr Beaumont in 2017 broke the record for travelling around the world on a bike, accomplishing the feat in 79 days.

Mary’s Meals offers children a meal in a place of education (Chris Watt/PA)

The charity provides a daily meal in a place of learning to attract hungry children to the classroom, where they receive an education that could be their way out of poverty.

The group of supporters who are making the triple giving campaign possible includes The Bishop Radford Trust.

Gillian McMahon, director of supporter engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “We’re very excited to have this wonderful opportunity to access significant funding this summer to boost the impact of regular gifts to Mary’s Meals. We’re so grateful to our generous supporters for making this happen.

“The promise of a recurring donation, whatever size, gives us the confidence to plan future expansions and will give more hungry children the gifts of food, joy and hope.

“This funding boost will help Mary’s Meals move closer to the incredible milestone of feeding two million children worldwide.”