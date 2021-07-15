Charlie And Stan performer in the dog house after inappropriate behaviour

A performer in the new silent comedy theatre show Charlie And Stan is in the dog house after inappropriate behaviour.

Dog Reggie Wyndham, who played Charlie Chaplin’s pet Scraps, has been sacked from the show after repeated bouts of badly timed barking and becoming over-friendly with his puppet understudy Shep.

The production said they took the “regretful decision” to replace Wyndham just before the show is due to open on July 17 at the Theatre Royal Bath.

The comedy theatre production tells the story of the comedians Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel (Matt Crockett)

“Reggie has become very protective of Jerone Marsh-Reid, the actor playing Stan Laurel.”

Wyndham had been in rehearsals for three weeks before opening night but repeated incidents left producers with no choice other than to replace him with Shep the puppet, whose tail had to be repaired.

“Reggie has sat peacefully on the laps of Nigel Havers and Sheridan Smith, although he did once wee on Gary Barlow’s leg, but the continual barking at the frying pan and the incident with the understudy puppet couldn’t be tolerated.”

The silent comedy, written and directed by Paul Hunter, follows the story of the comedians Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel.

Danielle Bird stars as Chaplin and Marsh-Reid plays Laurel.