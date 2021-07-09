London Sinfonietta orchestra stages pedal-powered performance

The London Sinfonietta orchestra has staged a performance powered entirely by bicycles.
Musicians played while volunteers generated energy using 16 specially adapted bikes at the Royal Festival Hall in central London on Friday night.
Its organisers describe the concert as illustrating “one woman’s intimate psychological journey to figure out her response to the climate crisis, from an initial depressing realisation of the gravity of the issue, through to her refusal to be overwhelmed and decision to take positive action”.
All stage lights and amplification inside the auditorium were pedal-powered and soloist Jessica Aszodi performed from one of the bicycles.