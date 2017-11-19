A Scottish MP has suggested he wants to go on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Scottish MP Stewart McDonald has suggested he wants to go on RuPaul’s Drag Race – a competition show in which American actor RuPaul searches for the best drag queens in America.

The SNP MP for Glasgow South made the suggestion after fellow MPs Kezia Dugdale and Ruth Davidson announced they would be appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off respectively.

The entertaining image of McDonald, 31, taking part in the Emmy award-winning show has drawn some attention from the public.

It also raised some questions, the most pressing of which – what would McDonald’s name be as a drag queen?

Diva Lution. — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) November 18, 2017

A very shrewd play on the term devolution there from the nationalist.

McDonald wasn’t the only MP involved in the conversation however – he called out Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford North, about being on the show too.

I would do it just so I can be the one that sobs "I can't sew" on the sewing challenges… pic.twitter.com/CLCHZA5sC9 — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) November 18, 2017

With Streeting showing an inkling of knowledge about the show, McDonald was then ready to one-up him by referencing a fan favourite of the show – Snatch Game.

Snatch Game sees contestants showcasing their finest celebrity impressions – such as Cher, Beyonce and Britney Spears – in a game show style setting.

Ah, but here's the big question: who do you do for snatch game? pic.twitter.com/1l0RS1bHUU — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) November 18, 2017

Stewart, you’ve got all the knowledge and a dynamite name – it’s time to put your money where you’re mouth is.