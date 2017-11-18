Advertising
Labour’s Christmas card takes a sassy dig at the Conservative party conference
“The most wonderul time o the year.”
The Labour Party’s Christmas card has taken a political approach by poking fun at last month’s error-strewn Conservative party conference.
Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech at the October conference was interrupted by a prankster with a mock P45 form, a persistent cough and letters falling off the slogan written on the backdrop behind her.
Labour paid homage by releasing a card with two letter Fs falling off of a reference to Andy Williams’ classic Christmas song to read “The most wonderul time o the year”.
A letter F was the first to go from the “Building a country that works for everyone” slogan last month, with many more following.
The chant about the Labour leader, to the tune of the White Stripes’ song Seven Nation Army, has been popular for much of the past year.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.