Labour’s Christmas card takes a sassy dig at the Conservative party conference

The Labour Party’s Christmas card has taken a political approach by poking fun at last month’s error-strewn Conservative party conference.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech at the October conference was interrupted by a prankster with a mock P45 form, a persistent cough and letters falling off the slogan written on the backdrop behind her.

Labour paid homage by releasing a card with two letter Fs falling off of a reference to Andy Williams’ classic Christmas song to read “The most wonderul time o the year”.

The Labour party Christmas card is pretty sassy this year pic.twitter.com/2UQcWeI0qo — Callum May (@callummay) November 17, 2017

A letter F was the first to go from the “Building a country that works for everyone” slogan last month, with many more following.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

