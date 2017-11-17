Watch the incredible moment a meteor strike lights up the night sky in Lapland

This is the moment a meteor strike lit up the sky in Lapland, causing nearby homes to shake.

Tony Bateman films the night sky in Finland’s northernmost region to track the Aurora Borealis, but on Thursday night, near the village of Kaamanenhis in the far north of the province, his live stream picked up something remarkable.

“I thought it was an earthquake, but we don’t get earthquakes in Lapland, right?” said Tony, who is originally from Runcorn in Cheshire but emigrated seven years ago.

After checking to see if a tree had fallen to cause the noise, Tony said he was “dumbfounded” and forgot about it until, half an hour later, his partner Piritta called and told him a meteor had struck nearby.

It’s believed the shaking was due to the sonic boom the meteor caused as it burned up in the atmosphere.

Tony’s company, Aurora Service Tours, runs the live stream to allow people to watch the Northern Lights in real time on YouTube, and checked to see if the camera had caught the spectacle.

“So I rewind the video and sure enough, there it is,” he said. “Absolute goose bumps at this stage.”