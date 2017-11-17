Car chase suspect stuns Texas police officers by dancing before his arrest

A man who was being arrested in Texas stunned police officers by breaking into a dance.

The unidentified suspect performed the unorthodox routine after a near 20-mile police chase in Houston.

He came to a stop in front of the stinger strips police had laid across Interstate 45.

He eventually complied with police orders to step out of his car but rather than lay on the ground, he decided to dance with arms above his head.

Police lieutenant Larry Crowson said officers were concerned the man might try to flee into traffic, so they unleashed the dog.

Crowson said investigators will determine whether the man was under the influence.

The suspect has been charged with evading arrest.