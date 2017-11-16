This terrifying replica of a facehugger inspired by the Alien movies is actually a main meal

For any vegetarian fans of the Alien movies, this edible facehugger really would be a nightmare dinner to sit down to.

The work is the creation of Tye Lombardi, also known as Hellen Die, of Boise, Idaho, whose experience in Hollywood has lent itself to this rather creative and foody pursuit.

(Photo courtesy of Hellen Die)

“I’ve been a monster movie fan for as long as I can remember,” said Hellen. “And the Alien franchise is definitely a classic in that genre that I love.

“Last year I made the ‘chestburster’ turkey and had a lot of fun with that. This year I kept thinking ‘OK, how am I going to top that?’ Then, about a week ago, I saw a spatchcocked chicken and my brain went: ‘Hmm, that looks a lot like a facehugger. All it needs is a tail and some legs.'”

(Photo courtesy of Hellen Die)

“Even if you’re not a huge fan who has seen each film multiple times, (HR) Giger’s xenomorphs are so iconic that they’re instantly recognisable,” said Hellen, whose local fishmonger apparently enjoyed the idea too.

(Photo courtesy of Hellen Die)

Advertising

“I ended up showing the guy behind the counter a photo of the facehugger and he got so excited we ended up talking for another 10 minutes about the movies and how much we both loved them.”

It’s clearly an inspired idea, albeit a confusing dish to be served – what does Hellen make of it from a culinary perspective?

(Photo courtesy of Hellen Die)

Hellen runs a website with more spookily inspired recipe ideas that are “about taking everyday foods and giving them a twist”. This facehugger main course is certainly worthy of that description – the question is: would you eat it?

Hellen is currently working on an e-book of recipes for dogs (or hellhounds, as Hellen puts it) to raise money for the treatment of her own dog, Luci – to donate and find out more, click here.