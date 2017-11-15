You need to see these tiny ponies helping their much larger friends police London

A pair of adorable Shetland ponies accompanied Metropolitan Police horses on their daily duties on Wednesday.

Doris and Teddy joined police horses Merlin and Quixote for a trot down London’s famous Mall towards Buckingham Palace, with the little ones just managing to keep up.

(Olympia Horse Show/PA)

Hannah’s Willberry Wonder Pony is the official charity for this year’s Olympia Horse Show, taking place in December. The Mounted Branch of the Metropolitan Police, of which Merlin and Quixote are a part, will be appearing at the event.

(Olympia Horse Show/PA)

“I am not sure they are quite ready to join the police force yet,” said Teddy’s owner, Alice Goring. “They only have little legs, so it would take them a long time to get around all the streets of London!

“But we are so grateful to Inspector Simon Rooke for letting them be part of his incredible team for a morning and helping to raise awareness for Hannah’s legacy.”