Someone made a fake number plate using a pizza box and a felt tip pen

Police have a first rule for anyone thinking of knocking up home-made licence plates.

It’s simply: “Don’t”.

But for those who didn’t get the memo, they have a second suggestion.

“If you do, make sure not to use cardboard from a pizza box and magic markers.”

Posted by Hopkinton, MA Police Department on Sunday, November 12, 2017

The pizza box registration plates had been attached to a Buick. As well as the number written in green, it also included the state abbreviation “Mass” in blue.

Police charged the “creative operator” for driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle and attaching the “‘fake home-made’ plates”.