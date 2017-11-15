Here’s how the world reacted as Australia voted in favour of same-sex marriage

Australia has voted in favour of legalising same-sex marriage.

With a turnout of 79.5%, the country’s Bureau of Statistics said the vote in the non-binding postal survey was in favour by 61.6% to 38.4%.

79.5% of eligible Australians responded to the survey. 61.6% supported changing the law to allow same-sex couples to marry and 38.4% did not. pic.twitter.com/o3n2sx710R — AU Bureau of Stats (@ABSStats) November 14, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were among the first politicians to react to the news on social media.

Welcome news from Australia this morning! Everyone should be free to love whoever they want to love. #loveislove #marriageequality ? pic.twitter.com/iiM3h0qrOS — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) November 15, 2017

Love wins in Australia! Thrilled to hear Australians have voted in favour of legalizing same-sex marriage. #MarriageEquality — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 15, 2017

Congrats to Australia on a resounding #voteyes for marriage equality. As ever Australians are willing to give everyone a fair go. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) November 15, 2017

Yesssssssss! "Every State and Territory recorded a 'Yes' result." You little ripper, Australia! #auspol — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) November 14, 2017

Also joining in to show their support were Apple CEO Tim Cook and Virgin boss Richard Branson.

Congratulations Australia! Another important step toward equality for all. ?? #MarriageEquality — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 15, 2017

Along with the Sydney Opera House, the internet lit up with shades of rainbow.

Thoughts and prayers for all the homophobic Aussie bakers. ❤️???????????‍? #MarriageEqality — Dee Dre (@deedre) November 15, 2017

Congrats Australia on passing #MarriageEquality!!!!!!! Your Love is valid Your Love is beautifulYour Love is LOUD ✊? ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/pDOTMUXyGG — Benjamin Di'Costa (@BenjaminDiCosta) November 15, 2017

LOVE WINS. ? So proud of Aus for getting it done. #AustraliaSaidYES #MarriageEqality ??? pic.twitter.com/f209df76js — Julia De Angelis (@yungjoollzZzs) November 15, 2017

Congratulations Australia! ?️‍??️‍???=??‍❤️‍?‍?=?‍❤️‍?‍??=???️‍??️‍? — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) November 15, 2017

For some, the result has a personal connection.

Was shaking when I finally summoned the courage to come out to dad years ago. He was supportive, but quiet. Later, we had a huge fight about gay marriage and didn’t talk for months. He just sent me this. pic.twitter.com/Ap4akaZ6Ah — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 14, 2017

Waking up to the massive yes vote for #marriageequality has filled my queer little heart with joy. After a toxic and divisive campaign, love won out Down Under in the end. As it always does. pic.twitter.com/qJFDYHIkQ2 — Ryan John Butcher (@ryanjohnbutcher) November 15, 2017

Following the results, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a vocal advocate of marriage equality, called on lawmakers to heed the “overwhelming” result and to commit to legislate for gay marriage by next month.

The Australian parliament will vote by December on legislation to lift the prohibition.